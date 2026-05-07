‘I wouldn’t pay it’ – Trump on USA World Cup ticket price

United States President Donald Trump says he "wouldn't pay it either" when asked about the potential $1,000 (£736) ticket price to watch his country play Paraguay in their 2026 World Cup opener.

The competition starts on 11 June, and the US, which is co-hosting the tournament with Canada and Mexico, will open its campaign in Los Angeles on 12 June.

"I did not know that number," Trump told The New York Post, external when asked about fans having to pay $1,000 (£736) to watch the USA's first Group D match.

"I would certainly like to be there, but I wouldn't pay it either, to be honest with you."

FIFA has been criticised for its "extortionate" pricing strategy for the 2026 World Cup, for which, in a departure from recent tournaments, group-stage games were priced based on the perceived popularity of the teams involved, rather than a flat rate.

Fans also face having to pay vastly inflated prices for most games through FIFA's official resale platform, while world football's governing body is taking a 30% fee - 15% each from both the buyer and seller - of each ticket which is sold.

"If people from Queens and Brooklyn and all of the people that love Donald Trump can't go, I would be disappointed, but, you know, at the same time, it's an amazing success," added Trump.

"I would like to be able to have the people who voted for me to be able to go."

New Jersey train ticket price reduced

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has defended the cost of tickets and said they are in line with other US sporting events.

"In the US, it is permitted to resell tickets as well, so if you were to sell tickets at a price which is too low, these tickets will be resold at a much higher price," Infantino said on Tuesday at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills.

FIFA introduced a small number of "more affordable" £45 tickets for all 104 matches following criticism of its pricing structure after the initial ticket release.

World Cup matches in Toronto can also only be sold for their original price because of the Ontario government's recent ban on reselling event tickets above face value.

Fans in the US are also facing increased transport costs for the tournament, although recently announced controversial prices have been reduced in New Jersey.

A 30-minute train journey to a World Cup game at MetLife Stadium had risen to $150 (£111) from the usual $12.90 (£9.50) for a return fare, but that has now come down by 30%.

The price of a journey of about 18 miles from Penn Station in Manhattan to the venue in New Jersey will instead be $105 (£77) for fans.

New Jersey Transit chief executive Kris Kolluri, externally, said Governor Mikie Sherrill had asked for private sponsorships and other financial sources to be found to ensure the ticket price could come down.

"I am pleased we are able to reduce the price by at least 30% and bring the cost down to $105 per ticket."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.