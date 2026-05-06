FOX Sports seeking a ‘Chief World Cup Watcher’ for $50,000

FOX Sports, FOX One and Indeed, the world's No. 1 job site and a prominent hiring platform, announced on Tuesday morning a nationwide search to fill the position of "FOX One Chief World Cup Watcher Hired Through Indeed."

The job, which will pay $50,000, entails the individual watching all 104 matches of the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup in 4K on FOX One, which is the official streaming platform of the tournament, from their personal office, which will be a "custom-built, dream viewing space" glass cube in the middle of Times Square, New York.

"This FIFA World Cup will be a historic tournament that calls for an equally historic hire," FOX Sports President of Marketing Robert Gottlieb said in a press release. "One engaged applicant will get the job of a lifetime to experience and celebrate every story, every nation and every exhilarating moment that defines the beautiful game."

The "FOX One Chief World Cup Watcher Hired Through Indeed" will share social content to engage with fans while watching the games in a watch-party setting.

"As a leading global hiring platform, matching candidates and employers is at the core of what we do," Indeed Chief Marketing Officer James Whitemore said in a statement. "It’s how we help people find jobs faster and how employers hire more efficiently. This partnership with FOX Sports is a great example of our mission to help people get jobs."

To be considered for the role, applicants should update or create an Indeed profile to include any relevant experience and skills and share a short video detailing why they're the ideal person for the job. Applications will be accepted through May 17.

The hired applicant begins on Saturday, June 6, which is one week before the tournament commences, and their role ends on Sunday, July 26, one week after the tournament concludes. On June 6, the hire will be publicly revealed during FOX's broadcast of the New York Yankees hosting the Boston Red Sox.

"This is an iconic event and FOX One is here to meet the moment for the fans. This innovative partnership will give one diehard fan the opportunity to showcase their passion and share the excitement of the FIFA World Cup in this new bespoke role," FOX Direct to Consumer CMO Brian Borkowski said in a statement. "We look forward to sharing the thrill of every moment on the pitch through the lens of a devoted World Cup watcher and highly engaging streaming experience."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.