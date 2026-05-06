Black Stars: Amoako, Opoku and Rak-Sakyi get maiden call-up for Mexico friendly

New Black Stars boss Carlos Queiroz has named his squad for the upcoming game against Mexico later this month.

The game is part of Ghana's preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Mexico, Canada and the United States of America.

The 23-man squad includes 14 home-based players, plying their trade in the Ghana Premier League.

There are also 15 players who have been invited into the national team for the first time, while the remaining eight are returnees to the squad.

In-form wingers Prince Amoako Junior who plays for Nordsjaelland and Zulte Waregem's Joseph Opoku are included in the squad for the game against the World Cup co-hosts.

Hearts of Oak's Solomon Agbesi leads the new faces in the goalkeeping department, while Medeama's high-scoring Salim Adams has also been invited for the game.

There is a return for Majeed Ashimeru with Augustine Boakye also coming into the fray for the first time.

Here is the full squad called up for the game against Mexico which is scheduled for May 22.

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