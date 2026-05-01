2026 World Cup: Black Stars must be cautious and respect every opponent – Albert Adomah

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Ghana international Albert Adomah has warned the Black Stars not to underrate any opponent ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The Black Stars are set for their fifth appearance at the Mundial and are placed in Group L of the group stages, where they will come up against Panama, Croatria and England.
While Panama is seen as the easiest opponent in the group, Adomah, who played for Ghana at the 2014 World Cup, says Ghana shouldn't look down on any team.
"As players, the team you think you should beat easily is often the one that produces its best performance against you. That is why Ghana must be very cautious and respect every opponent,” he told TV3.
Speaking about the team's readiness for the tournament, Adomah added, "Ghana have a very good chance of progressing. We have talented players and plenty of options available. But it will come down to how the players show up, both mentally and physically.
”If the players believe they are the best team on the pitch, they can beat anybody. This is the World Cup. Once the tournament begins, rankings and seedings mean very little. Anyone can beat anyone."
The Black Stars will be led by Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz at the tournament in Mexico, Canada and the USA.
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