Mamfehene calls for improved teacher motivation, discipline in schools

Osaberima Ansah Sasraku III, Chief of Mamfe and Kyidomhene of Akuapem, has hosted a banquet to honour and motivate teachers in the Mamfe-Akuapem, urging them to remain committed to shaping the future of the youth.

The event brought together teachers, traditional leaders, circuit supervisors from various communities, the Chief Executive of the Akuapem North Municipal Assembly, Mr John Evans Kumordzi, and a representative of the Member of Parliament.

It was organised to motivate teachers to continue giving their best in the classroom.

Speaking at the ceremony, Osaberima Sasraku III said teachers must critically reflect on the profession they have chosen and embrace their responsibility in nurturing children into responsible citizens and future leaders.

He said the banquet was not only meant for entertainment, but also to remind teachers of their role in instilling good values in children and improving educational standards in the area.

The Mamfehene expressed concern about after-school celebrations and “pens down” parties that often follow the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), warning that such activities could expose young people to negative influences, including teenage pregnancy and drug abuse.

He said BECE should be seen only as a foundational step in a learner’s academic journey, rather than an occasion for excessive celebrations.

He called for the strengthening of career guidance and counselling in schools to help children make better choices and develop sound moral values.

Osaberima Sasraku III condemned a flyer he said was circulating in Saforo and Kwamoso promoting a “Pens Down Party,” adding that he promptly intervened to have the event cancelled.

He stressed that education remains the foundation of community development and called on both parents and teachers to take a greater interest in school children’s academic work and upbringing.

On his part, the MCE of Akuapem North, Mr Kumordzi, commended the Mamfehene for organising the programme to recognise teachers.

He noted that although technology has made learning resources more accessible, educational standards in many communities continue to decline.

Mr Kumordzi said he had recently met with the Member of Parliament on education-related issues, and they had agreed on measures to improve the sector in the municipality.

He disclosed that the Assembly has allocated part of its Common Fund to procure dual desks, teachers’ tables, and chairs to address furniture shortages in schools.

He also announced plans to introduce scholarships for needy but brilliant students and award packages for hardworking teachers.

He urged teachers to dedicate more time to their pupils and to remain passionate about the teaching profession.

A retired teacher from Kwamoso, Reverend Patrick Kwabena Cudjoe, told the gathering that rapid technological advancement and the Sustainable Development Goals now require children to be self-motivated and eager to learn to fully realise their potential.

He, however, stressed the need for proper guidance to help children nurture and develop their talents responsibly.

Reverend Cudjoe expressed concern over what he described as a decline in discipline in schools, saying caning and other traditional corrective measures had largely been removed from child upbringing.

According to him, many children now spend more time at funeral grounds, game centres and other social spaces instead of concentrating on their studies.

He recalled that in the past, a simple warning from a parent in public was enough to correct a child’s behaviour but noted that such discipline had weakened over time.

While acknowledging the benefits of technology and the fast-changing nature of modern life, Reverend Cudjoe urged parents and teachers to continue guiding and counselling children on the realities of life.

He further called for Guidance and Counselling and Moral Education to be given greater prominence in the school curriculum.

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