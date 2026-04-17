Government releases funds to clear scholarship arrears for Ghanaian students in UK

The Ghana Scholarships Authority has announced that government has released first-quarter funding to the Ghana High Commission in the United Kingdom to begin settling outstanding scholarship arrears owed to Ghanaian students.

The intervention is aimed at addressing delays in the payment of stipends and tuition fees that have affected several Ghanaian beneficiaries studying in various institutions across the UK.

The Authority said the move forms part of efforts to restore normal payment schedules and ease financial pressures on affected students.

In a statement signed by the Director-General of the Ghana Scholarships Authority, Alex Kwaku Asafo-Agyei, and issued on Thursday, April 16, the Authority acknowledged the concerns of students and expressed regret over the inconvenience caused, assuring that measures are underway to resolve the backlog.

It explained that the funds released are intended to meet the financial obligations of beneficiaries, enabling them to continue their academic programmes without further disruption.

The Authority added that the disbursement will go through the required public financial management and administrative processes before being credited to students.

Government reiterated its commitment to supporting Ghanaian students abroad and said it is working with relevant stakeholders to ensure prompt payment of all outstanding arrears while preventing similar delays in future.

The Authority also indicated that it is strengthening its internal systems to improve efficiency in scholarship administration and urged students to remain calm as efforts continue to clear all obligations.

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