Kingsley Quiz Competition produces 20 Cuba-trained medical doctors for Ghana

Audio By Carbonatix
Twenty students who excelled in the Kingsley Quiz Competition in Abuakwa South six years ago have graduated as medical doctors after completing their medical training in Cuba.
The beneficiaries, selected through the academic competition initiated by the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Dr Kingsley Agyemang, are expected to return home to strengthen Ghana's healthcare system.
The achievement marks a major milestone for the competition, which has grown beyond an academic contest into a platform that creates life-changing educational and career opportunities for young people.
The students earned scholarships to study medicine in Cuba after distinguishing themselves in the Kingsley Quiz Competition. Following years of rigorous training, they have successfully completed their studies and qualified as medical doctors.
The initiative forms part of Dr Agyemang's vision to identify brilliant but needy students in the constituency and support them to pursue higher education and professional careers.
The return of the newly qualified doctors is expected to boost healthcare delivery while addressing the country's growing demand for medical professionals.
Their success also highlights the transformative impact of academic competitions in discovering talent, nurturing potential and opening doors to opportunities that change lives.
Over the years, the Kingsley Quiz Competition has inspired hundreds of students across Abuakwa South to strive for academic excellence, with outstanding performers receiving opportunities to further their education and build careers in critical sectors.
The graduation of the 20 Cuba-trained doctors stands as one of the competition's biggest success stories and underscores the long-term value of investing in education, talent development and human capital.
Speaking at this year's event, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang reaffirmed his commitment to investing in the future of the youth in the constituency.
"Even if it is my last breath, I will dedicate it to education in this municipality because I believe in the pupils and students," he said.
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