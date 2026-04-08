Abuakwa MP supports constituents to mark Easter celebration

Residents of Abuakwa South witnessed a renewed wave of grassroots engagement over the 2026 Easter period, as Member of Parliament Kingsley Agyemang rolled out a series of community-focused activities centred on healthcare, youth development, and social support.

Instead of limiting the season to celebration, the MP’s engagements were structured to deliver direct impact across communities.

The programme opened with a large-scale health screening exercise in Kyebi, which attracted hundreds of residents. The turnout underscored increasing awareness around preventive healthcare and the demand for accessible medical services within the constituency.

Mr Agyemang also deepened direct interaction with constituents through a series of community forums held in Asiakwa, Kyebi, and Apedwa.

The engagements provided residents the opportunity to raise concerns, share ideas, and contribute to local development discussions, reflecting a growing emphasis on participatory governance.

Efforts to promote community cohesion and healthy living were evident in a health walk organised as part of the activities. Focus then shifted to youth empowerment, with a football gala staged across Adukrom, Ahwenease, and Asafo. The event brought together young people from different communities, creating a platform to showcase talent while promoting teamwork and inclusion. All participating teams received support.

The outreach also targeted vulnerable groups, particularly the elderly. In communities including Nkronso, Apapam, and Asikam, senior citizens received care packages and financial assistance, in recognition of their contributions and to support their wellbeing.

The Easter activities concluded with thanksgiving services held in Maase, Odumase, and Aposs, bringing together residents in reflection and community worship.

The series of engagements highlights a leadership approach focused on visibility, accessibility, and practical intervention, with an emphasis on strengthening community ties and responding to the needs of constituents.

Speaking to JoyNews, the MP noted that the most effective way to lead is to remain connected to the people through constant engagement.

“For me, I hail from here. I understand the challenges we face as a constituency. But to effectively respond to the evolving needs of my constituents, I must engage them regularly so we can determine which issues to prioritise, especially when we cannot address all challenges at once.”

According to him, while Easter is a time for Christians to reflect on the sacrifice of Jesus Christ, it also presents an opportunity for leaders to demonstrate a similar spirit of service and sacrifice to the people they serve.

“As a leader and a Christian, I take inspiration from Jesus Christ, who sacrificed His life for us. It is not too much if I also sacrifice my time and resources for the people I lead. That is the essence of these engagements,” he explained.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.