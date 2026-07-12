Dr Kingsley Agyemang calls for unity after NPP Abuakwa South constituency elections

The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Dr Kingsley Agyemang, has congratulated newly elected executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the constituency and urged them to lead with humility and integrity.

In a message following the completion of the constituency elections, Dr Agyemang expressed confidence that the new executives would help strengthen the party’s grassroots structures ahead of the 2028 general elections.

“May you lead with humility, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the progress of our party and the people of Abuakwa South,” he said.

The MP also commended all candidates who contested the various positions, acknowledging their willingness to serve the party and contribute to its growth.

“To every candidate who offered themselves for service, thank you. Your dedication and sacrifice are deeply appreciated, and your contribution to the NPP remains invaluable,” Dr Agyemang stated.

He called on party members to move beyond the internal contest and unite towards rebuilding and strengthening the party in the constituency.

“The contest is over; now the real work begins. Let us unite behind our shared vision, strengthen our constituency, and work together towards a resounding victory in 2028,” he urged.

The Abuakwa South MP said unity and collective effort would be critical as the NPP continues preparations for future electoral contests.

He concluded his message with a call for togetherness, saying: “United in purpose. Stronger together.”

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