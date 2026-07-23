Ato Forson’s budget review exposes government’s struggles – Amin Adam claims

Audio By Carbonatix
Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has accused the government of failing to provide meaningful solutions to Ghana’s economic challenges following the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review.
Speaking to journalists on Thursday, July 24, after Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson presented the review to Parliament, the former Finance Minister said the document exposed what he described as the government’s inability to fulfil its promises to Ghanaians.
Dr Amin Adam, who is also the Member of Parliament for Karaga, argued that the figures presented by the Finance Minister contradicted the government’s attempts to project success.
He said the government’s economic narrative had changed because it was now confronted with realities it could no longer avoid.
“The Minister tried his best to do what he does best which is propaganda but his own data gave him out and his own data showed that the honeymoon is over and they are now faced with the reality,” Dr Amin Adam said.
According to him, the 2026 Budget Review did not contain enough policies or programmes capable of delivering significant improvements to the lives of ordinary Ghanaians.
He described the budget as lacking substance and repeated his earlier criticism that it was a document filled with promises without enough practical measures.
“This budget is empty and because it has no meat and they have no story, the Minister resorted to blame game,” he stated.
Dr Amin Adam said the government had consistently blamed the previous administration since assuming office in 2025, instead of focusing on delivering on its campaign commitments.
“They have been doing this blame game from the time they assumed office in 2025 and after 18 months in government they are still doing blame game,” he added.
The former Finance Minister urged the government to focus on providing results rather than explanations, insisting that citizens expected action after voting for change.
“The Ghanaian people voted for them to deliver just that and not to blame the previous government,” Dr Amin Adam said.
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