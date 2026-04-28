Couple held at gunpoint as armed men demolish mosque at Millennium City

Residents of Adamukrom, a suburb of Millennium City in the Gomoa East District, have been left traumatised following an early morning operation by armed men believed to be military personnel, who reportedly demolished a mosque under construction, AdomNews' Kofi Adjei reported.

The incident is said to have occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, when about 50 uniformed men stormed the area, accompanied by an excavator, and began pulling down the structure without prior notice.

A couple residing on the disputed land claim they were held at gunpoint during the exercise. According to them, the armed men restrained them and prevented any form of resistance while the demolition was carried out.

Eyewitnesses allege that the operation was led by an officer identified only as “Olanyo”, who reportedly ordered the immediate demolition of the mosque, locally referred to as a “masalachi.”

One resident recounted the ordeal, describing it as deeply distressing.

Residents further claim this is not the first time such an incident has occurred, alleging a pattern of intimidation linked to disputes over the land.

The development has heightened tensions in the area, with community members calling on the Inspector-General of Police and the Ministry of the Interior to intervene and launch a full-scale investigation into the incident.

They are also demanding clarity on the identity and mandate of the armed personnel involved, as well as assurances to safeguard residents from future occurrences.

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