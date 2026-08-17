Before the Next Jason: When seniority becomes a weapon against young academics

Prof Kofi Agyekum, the writer

The death of Professor Jason Arday should make the academic world pause. Arday, who became the youngest Black professor in the history of the University of Cambridge at the age of 37, died at 41 after weeks of intense public scrutiny, controversy and allegations concerning his academic work. He had denied plagiarism allegations, and his family has attributed his death to what it described as sustained abuse and misinformation. The police have said that his death was unexpected but is not being treated as suspicious.

There are legitimate questions that must be asked about academic integrity, institutional accountability and the processes through which academics are appointed and evaluated. Those questions should never be suppressed. But there is another question that universities, including those in Ghana, must have the courage to confront: what happens to young academics when their success makes them visible, independent and, in some environments, uncomfortable to those who occupy positions above them?

This is a question we cannot afford to ignore. Young academics enter universities full of ambition. They publish, teach, supervise students, secure research funding, attend conferences, win awards and build international networks. At first, their achievements are celebrated as evidence of institutional success. Their supervisors and senior colleagues proudly speak about them as the next generation. But sometimes something changes. The young academic becomes too successful. The publications become too many. The invitations become too international. The awards become too frequent. The research profile becomes too independent. The young scholar begins receiving recognition from people outside the institution. They become editors, reviewers, grant holders, keynote speakers and research leaders. They establish networks that do not depend on the approval of one senior academic.

And suddenly, excellence can become threatening. This is where academic bullying becomes particularly dangerous. Seniority itself is not the problem. Universities need experienced scholars. Senior academics have institutional memory, knowledge and wisdom that should be used to develop those coming behind them. The problem arises when seniority becomes a weapon: when experience is converted into entitlement, hierarchy into intimidation, and institutional authority into personal power.

A young academic can be reminded repeatedly that they are “junior”. Their opinions can be dismissed before they are heard. Opportunities can disappear without explanation. Their achievements can be deliberately minimised. Their names can be excluded from conversations where their expertise is relevant. Rumours can replace evidence. Committees can become instruments of punishment. Administrative processes can be selectively weaponised. Professional relationships can be manipulated to isolate them.

Sometimes the bullying is subtle enough to be denied. Sometimes it is not. There are young academics who have been threatened, humiliated, intimidated and warned about the consequences of becoming “too visible”. Some have been made to understand that independence comes at a price. The message is often unspoken but unmistakable: know your place.

But what exactly is the place of a young academic? Is it to remain permanently deferential? Is it to wait for permission to excel? Is it to ensure that their achievements never become greater than those of the people above them? Or is it to become the very best academic they can possibly become? We need to ask these questions particularly seriously in Ghanaian higher education.

Our universities cannot build world-class institutions while maintaining cultures in which young academics are expected to navigate invisible hierarchies, patronage networks and personal loyalties before they can advance. Academic excellence should not require allegiance to a powerful individual. A young scholar should be able to succeed because of the quality of their scholarship, not because they have mastered the politics of whom to please. Perhaps the most dangerous moment in the career of a young academic is when they become independent. A junior scholar who depends entirely on a senior colleague is easier to control. But the young scholar who can secure their own grants, publish internationally, build their own research network, attract postgraduate students and receive recognition without institutional patronage becomes difficult to control.

Independence can then be mistaken for arrogance. Confidence can be interpreted as disrespect. Achievement can be described as ambition. Visibility can be portrayed as self-promotion. And legitimate disagreement can be reframed as insubordination. This is how academic bullying can evolve from interpersonal hostility into institutional persecution. The weapons are not always obvious. Sometimes they are emails. Sometimes they are committee decisions. Sometimes they are whispered conversations. Sometimes they are exclusion from opportunities. Sometimes they are malicious allegations. Sometimes they are threats to reputation or career. And in the most frightening cases, intimidation can extend beyond the workplace and become a threat to personal safety.

That is why the story of Jason Arday should not be reduced to one university, one country or one controversy. Reports surrounding Arday's experience describe racist messages, threats and extraordinary levels of public scrutiny, while the circumstances and competing accounts surrounding particular incidents remain contested. Cambridge has said that it provided security measures including screened communications and panic alarms. The lesson is not that successful academics should be shielded from legitimate scrutiny. They should not. The lesson is that scrutiny and persecution are not the same thing.

Academic accountability requires evidence, due process and fairness. Bullying requires fear, humiliation and power. A university that cannot distinguish between the two puts its people and its intellectual culture at risk. We must therefore create institutions in which a young academic can report intimidation without fearing retaliation. Complaints involving senior academics must be investigated independently. Institutional processes must not become weapons for settling personal scores. Threats to personal safety must be taken seriously. Whistle-blowers must be protected. And seniority must never place anyone beyond accountability.

Most importantly, senior academics must understand that their greatest legacy is not the number of people they have defeated, silenced or controlled. It is the number of people they have helped to rise. The measure of academic seniority should not be how many junior colleagues are afraid to challenge you. It should be how many younger academics are stronger, more confident and more accomplished because they encountered you.

Ghanaian universities are producing remarkable young scholars. They should not have to choose between excellence and safety, independence and belonging, recognition and peace of mind.

A university should be the place where talent is cultivated, not punished. Before the next Jason, we need to look around our institutions. There is almost certainly a young academic somewhere who has just won an award, published an important paper, secured a major grant, received international recognition or simply dared to become independent. Perhaps they are being celebrated publicly while privately enduring intimidation that nobody sees.

We should ask what happens to them next. Because the future of our universities will not be determined only by how many professors we appoint today. It will be determined by whether those professors create an environment in which the next generation can rise without fear.

Seniority should be a responsibility, not a weapon. Excellence should be encouraged, not punished. And no young academic should have to become smaller simply to make someone else feel bigger.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.