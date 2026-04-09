Minority caucus pledges support for Ghanaian businesses, calls for policy reforms

The Second Deputy Minority Whip, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, has pledged the Minority caucus’ commitment to supporting Ghanaian businesses and urged policymakers to create a more enabling environment for entrepreneurship to thrive.

Speaking at the Kwahu Business Forum 2026, Mr Shaib, also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Weija-Gabwe, emphasised the need for leaders to depoliticise entrepreneurship and create a level playing field for indigenous businesses to grow and compete.

“The success of a business should never depend on which political regime is in power, nor should it be stifled by partisan labels,” a statement issued by the MP and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday said.

It quoted Mr Shaib as saying, “Our role as political leaders is not to frustrate private sector actors but to foster a fair and enabling environment where merit, innovation, and hard work are rewarded.”

The statement highlighted the challenges faced by Ghanaian businesses, including high lending rates, cumulative tax burden, and a lack of consultation on policy decisions.

As a result, it noted that the Second Deputy Minority Whip announced the Minority caucus’ commitment to pushing for policy reforms, including a statutory pre-legislative consultation framework; assessment of the combined impact of taxes and levies on businesses; review of the AI-driven customs assessment system; and independent review of utility tariff structures.

The others were “investment in technical and vocational education; structured quarterly parliamentary engagement with organised business associations and targeted reforms in SME financing,” it said.

According to the statement, Mr Shaib called on industry players to take advantage of opportunities and invest boldly in their dreams, adding that “the Minority Caucus stands ready to work with the financial sector to champion the legislative and policy environment that supports indigenous enterprise.”

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