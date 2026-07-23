The struggles behind reggae and dancehall’s rise in Ghana must be documented – Sugar Ranking

Veteran reggae and dancehall artiste Sugar Ranking has called for the struggles of the pioneers who helped establish reggae and dancehall in Ghana to be documented and preserved as part of the country’s music history.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz with Kwame Dadzie and Doreen Avio on Hitz FM, the musician reflected on the poor treatment reggae and dancehall artistes received during the early years of the genre, saying they were often disrespected despite their talent and contribution to Ghanaian music.

According to Sugar Ranking, those experiences played a significant role in his decision to join the Ghana Armed Forces, where he sought to demonstrate that reggae and dancehall artistes could be disciplined, responsible and capable of serving in leadership positions.

“When you go to a function and you’re there to sing Reggae or Dancehall, sometimes the treatment you get before you even go on… it was one of the reasons why I decided to join the military, for people to realise that we who sing reggae and dancehall are not non-entities. We can be responsible people. We can be leaders. We can be politicians as well,” he said.

The Call From the Streets hitmaker noted that many pioneers of reggae and dancehall endured significant hardships while working to establish the genre in Ghana, adding that their sacrifices should not be forgotten.

He therefore called for the contributions of the genre’s trailblazers to be properly documented and recognised in Ghana’s music history.

“The pain that some of us went through to establish Reggae and Dancehall in Ghana is what we are trying to bring back. People should remember it, put it in their books, and put it in history,” he added.

The outspoken musician began his music career in the late 1990s and became a familiar name on Ghana’s reggae and dancehall circuit before taking a break to pursue his military career.

Known for his conscious lyrics and roots reggae influences, he has over the years built a reputation as one of the genre’s veteran performers.

Following his return to music, he has released songs including No Pressure, Them Go Do, Solidarity in Africa, Ajo and Grass to Grace as part of his renewed effort to reconnect with music lovers and re-establish his presence on the Ghanaian music scene.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.