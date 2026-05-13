Afriyie Wutah to feature reggae star Maxi Priest on upcoming single

Audio By Carbonatix
Celebrated Ghanaian musician Afriyie Wutah has teamed up with international reggae legend Maxi Priest for a new single titled 'Summer Jam.'
The song is set for worldwide release on 31st May 2026 across all digital streaming platforms.
'Summer Jam' blends Afro-soul, reggae, island rhythms and feel-good melodies, bringing together Afriyie Wutah’s rich African musical roots and Maxi Priest’s globally celebrated reggae sound to create a record with universal appeal.
With infectious rhythms and smooth vocals, 'Summer Jam' is expected to become a favourite for beach outings, road trips, parties and other memorable moments across the world.
The collaboration also symbolises a cultural connection between Africa and the Caribbean, reinforcing the idea that music transcends borders and unites people through shared rhythms and experiences.
Afriyie Wutah, known for his smooth vocals and songwriting prowess, rose to fame as part of the music duo Wutah before embarking on a successful solo career. Over the years, he has released popular songs including Cheers to Life, Ayeeko, Here to Stay, Country Hot, and I Do, earning admiration for his fusion of highlife, Afro-pop and soul music.
Maxi Priest, one of the most celebrated reggae artistes globally, is widely recognised for classic hits such as Close to You, Wild World and That Girl, his collaboration with Shaggy. The British reggae icon has enjoyed decades of international success and remains one of the genre’s most influential voices.
Summer Jam promises to deliver a refreshing blend of African and Caribbean sounds when it officially drops on 31st May 2026.
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