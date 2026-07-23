OgeeTheMC bags ‘Best MC’ nomination at 2026 AFRIMA

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Award-winning Ghanaian master of ceremonies and renowned hype man OgeeTheMC has earned a nomination in the Best MC category at the 2026 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), marking another major milestone in his flourishing career.
Being the only Ghanaian MC to attain this feat, the nomination places OgeeTheMC among Africa's finest event hosts and recognises his outstanding contribution to live entertainment through his energetic stage performances, professionalism, and consistency over the years.
Known for his poetic stage entries, electrifying stage presence and ability to engage audiences of all sizes, OgeeTheMC has become one of Ghana's most sought-after MCs.
Organising the first ever 'MCs workshop' in Ghana, he has worked tremendously in carving a niche for the MC/hypeman business in Ghana's creative industry, empowering young budding event hosts with his skillset and further setting up a viable association for MCs in Ghana known as the 'HypecraftGh'.
His work at concerts, festivals, night clubs, corporate events, and international shows has earned him admiration from fans and industry players alike.
As the official MC and hype man for Ghanaian reggae/dancehall icon Stonebwoy, OgeeTheMC has played a pivotal role in delivering memorable performances at major events across Africa, Europe, and beyond. His ability to command large crowds and maintain high energy throughout events has made him a household name within the entertainment industry.
The AFRIMA nomination is seen as recognition of his dedication to the craft and the growing influence of Ghanaian event hosts on the continent. It also highlights the increasingly important role MCs play in shaping the success of live entertainment experiences.
Following the announcement, congratulatory messages have poured in from colleagues, fans, and entertainment stakeholders, many describing the nomination as well deserved and a proud moment for Ghana's entertainment industry.
With voting expected to commence ahead of the awards ceremony, supporters are hopeful that OgeeTheMC will emerge victorious and bring the prestigious continental honour to Ghana.
The 2026 AFRIMA will celebrate excellence in African music and entertainment by recognising outstanding talents across various categories from across the continent.
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