Do not identify yourself as Ziavi Paramount Chief or Queen – Volta Region House of Chiefs warns

Audio By Carbonatix
The Volta Region House of Chiefs has advised factions in the Ziavi Traditional Area paramountcy dispute not to present themselves as the Ziavi Paramount Chief or Queen Mother.
The Judicial Committee of the House issued this warning as it attempts to adjudicate a case brought before it by Emmanuel Kwasi Norgbe and three others, with George Kofi Agbagba and others as respondents.
They are contesting the legitimacy of two individuals from the Akpevi Clan of Ziavi Dzogbe, who were installed as Ziavi Paramount Chief and Queen.
This follows the installation of two others from the Tsadaviefe Clan of Ziavi Dzogbe to occupy the same traditional positions, conflicting with the earlier installation.
This necessitated an order of interlocutory injunction signed by Muhammed Ikililu, the Registrar of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs.
The notice stated that “upon reading the affidavit in support of the Motion Both parties - that is, Petitioners and Respondents are restrained from holding any party or person(s) out as Paramount Chief or Paramount Queen Mother of Ziavi Traditional Area pending the final determination of this suit.”
“No one shall hold himself or herself out either as Paramount Chief or Paramount Queen Mother of Ziavi Traditional Area pending the final determination of the suit.”
It further announced that Togbe Adza Kwadzo III would continue to act as the President of the Ziavi Traditional Council until a rightful occupant is appointed to the Ziavi paramount stool.
“The Acting President, Togbe Adza Kwadzo Ili, who was acting after the demise of Togbe Kwaku Ayim I, shall continue to act as President of the Ziavi Traditional Council, and shall be responsible for all traditional and administrative actions and decisions in the Ziavi Traditional Area pending the final determination of the suit,” it stated.
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