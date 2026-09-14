Mahama to receive cleared Accra-Kumasi Expressway right-of-way today

President John Dramani Mahama is expected to formally receive a 175.6-kilometre cleared right-of-way for the Accra-Kumasi Expressway on Monday, September 14, marking a key milestone towards the start of construction.

The handover ceremony will take place at Kwaso near Ejisu. It will cover the portion of land prepared by the 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces for the 198.7-kilometre expressway project.

The cleared corridor is intended to provide the space required for the construction, operation, maintenance and possible future expansion of the highway.

Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, announced the development in a Facebook post, describing the project as the single largest capital investment undertaken by any government in Ghana’s history.

He said the clearance of the right-of-way removes a major step ahead of the construction phase.

The Accra-Kumasi Expressway is expected to significantly improve road connectivity between Ghana’s two major cities once completed, with the formal handover paving the way for construction works to commence on the project.

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