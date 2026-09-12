Mahama: 24-Hour Markets will boost economic activity across districts

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama says the government’s plan to establish 24-Hour Markets across the country is intended to stimulate economic activity, expand trading opportunities and strengthen local economies.

He said every district should have a decent and accessible market where farmers, traders and other businesses can sell their goods and services.

According to President Mahama, the initiative is not merely about constructing market structures but creating functional commercial centres that support livelihoods and drive economic activity within communities.

“The 24-Hour Markets are supposed to stimulate economic activity. Markets are the lifeblood of trading and economic activity, and so every district should have a decent place where people can come and do business. Farmers can bring their produce to come and sell,” he said.

President Mahama made the remarks at Poyentanga in the Upper West Region on Saturday, September 12, as part of his Resetting Ghana Tour.

He said markets play a critical role in connecting producers to consumers and facilitating trade, making them an important component of the local economic ecosystem.

The 24-Hour Markets form part of the government’s broader 24-Hour Economy agenda, which seeks to expand economic opportunities, increase productivity and create jobs.

Under the initiative, the markets are expected to serve as centres of commerce where trading and other economic activities can take place beyond conventional daytime hours.

The government says the broader 24-Hour Economy programme is intended to create an environment in which businesses can operate for longer periods, generate more employment and contribute more significantly to economic growth.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.