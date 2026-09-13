Construction of new Wa airport to commence soon – Mahama assures

President John Dramani Mahama has assured residents of the Upper West Region that construction of a new airport in Wa will commence soon.

The President gave the assurance after inspecting the proposed site for the project, which is expected to provide the region with a modern aviation facility.

According to President Mahama, the existing Wa airport was initially developed as an airstrip and no longer meets the demands of modern aviation, making the construction of a new airport necessary.

He explained that the project was now set to move forward following the securing of funding by the Ghana Airports Company.

“The Ghana Airports Company has secured the funds needed to implement the project,” President Mahama said, adding that government was not currently seeking funding for the project because the required resources were already available.

He further disclosed that the procurement process had been completed and contractors selected, clearing the way for construction to begin in the near future.

President Mahama said the new airport was part of government’s broader efforts to expand and improve domestic air transport and provide better aviation infrastructure for communities across the country.

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