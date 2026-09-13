Mahama to oversee handover of right-of-way clearance for Accra-Kumasi Expressway

President John Dramani Mahama will on Monday, September 14, oversee the handover of the right-of-way clearance for the Accra-Kumasi Expressway Project at Kwaso, near Ejisu.

The handing-over exercise marks an important step towards the advancement of the strategic road project, as preparations continue towards its implementation.

The Accra-Kumasi Expressway Project is expected to improve connectivity between the two major cities and strengthen the movement of people and goods along the corridor.

The project is also expected to contribute to improved road links between Accra and Kumasi, supporting easier movement between the two locations.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.