CIMA President Alfred Ramosedi to engage Ghana’s finance, business leaders

Alfred Ramosedi, FCMA, CGMA, President of The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA).

The President of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), Alfred Ramosedi, will visit Ghana from September 18 to 19, 2026, for engagements with finance professionals, business leaders and other stakeholders on the changing role of the profession.

Mr Ramosedi, who is also Co-Chair of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, is expected to meet CIMA members, CGMA students, business leaders and other stakeholders across Ghana’s finance and business community.

The visit is intended to strengthen CIMA’s engagement with the Ghanaian finance profession and explore how finance professionals can contribute to business growth and economic development amid a rapidly changing business environment.

As part of his visit, Mr Ramosedi will serve as the Chief Guest at the CGMA Convocation Ceremony, where newly qualified CGMA professionals will be formally welcomed into the profession.

He will also engage some of Ghana’s leading companies to discuss emerging trends, challenges and opportunities shaping the future of business and finance.

Mr Ramosedi is expected to meet CIMA members to share updates on developments within the profession and discuss the evolving role of finance professionals in driving organisational success in Ghana and across Africa.

He will also engage journalists from JoyNews, Joy Prime and Joy 99.7 FM on the changing role of finance professionals and CIMA’s contribution to the development of the accounting and finance profession in Ghana.

Mr Ramosedi was elected the 93rd President of CIMA and the 11th Co-Chair of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants on June 24, 2026.

During his presidential year, he is expected to focus on shaping the future of accounting and finance, strengthening trust in the profession, promoting an AI-enabled finance profession and creating opportunities for the next generation of professionals.

He brings more than three decades of experience in Africa’s financial and professional services sector.

Mr Ramosedi began his career at Nedbank Limited in 1995, where he held several senior and executive positions over 15 years. He later served as Managing Executive of Nedbank Private Bank before moving to ABSA Bank in 2010 and African Bank in 2012.

In 2017, he became Chief Executive Officer of Bayport Financial Services South Africa, a financial services company focused on consumer lending and financial wellness programmes in developing markets.

He has also been an active CIMA volunteer since 1999 and has served in several governance positions, including on the CIMA Council and the Board of Directors of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants.

About CIMA

Founded in 1919, CIMA is a professional body for management accountants, with members and students operating in more than 150 countries and territories.

The institute develops professional qualifications and experience requirements for management accountants and works with employers to support the development of financially trained business leaders.

The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants was established in 2017 by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and CIMA.

It represents AICPA and CIMA members, students and registrants in more than 150 countries and territories and advocates for the accounting profession, the public interest and sustainable business practices.

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