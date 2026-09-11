20% salary increase for health, education workers in deprived areas – Mahama pledges

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Mahama says the government is working on a policy to provide a 20% incentive on basic salaries for educational and health workers who accept postings to deprived and underserved districts.

According to President Mahama, the initiative is aimed at encouraging professionals to accept postings to areas where their services are most needed.

Speaking during his tour of the Upper West Region, he said discussions on the policy have already started, with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission tasked with working on the arrangement.

“We're mapping out the deprived districts, underserved districts. And for educational workers and health workers, those who accept postings to deprived and underserved areas, we are going to give 20% of basic salary as an incentive,” President Mahama said.

He added that the process has already started and would take effect once the necessary arrangements are concluded.

“So that process has started, and once we sign off on it, for those who come to underserved areas, you get another 20% of basic salary as an incentive for accepting postings,” he said.

President Mahama also appealed to communities to support workers posted to underserved areas by sharing what they have with them.

“If you get some tuber of yam, go and give them so that they can get food to eat. If you get some guinea fowl, you can just go and give it to them so that they at least feel happy to be here,” he said.

He said the government is also working to improve conditions in deprived districts by providing better roads, water and electricity.

“We're also improving the conditions in every district, improving the roads, providing water, electricity, and everything,” President Mahama said.

He added that the government would provide health and educational facilities with the equipment needed to improve service delivery.

"Apart from that, we're giving you the equipment that you need to work, and that's how come we're going to hand over all these equipment to you before we leave here,” he said.

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