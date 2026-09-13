Photos: Young Africans join global delegates in Russia for 2026 IYF

Россия. Свердловская область. Екатеринбург. Участники Международного фестиваля молодежи - 2026 на территории МВЦ "Екатеринбург-Экспо". Сергей Карпухин/фотохост-агентство ТАСС для Международного фестиваля молодежи

About 10,000 young people from across the world have gathered in Ekaterinburg, Russia, for the 2026 International Festival of Youth.

The week-long festival, being held from September 11 to 17 under the theme “Follow Your Dream”, has attracted 5,000 Russian participants and 5,000 international delegates from 191 countries.

African countries represented at the event include Ghana, Togo, Nigeria, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, the Central African Republic, Morocco, South Africa, The Gambia, Kenya, Egypt, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Rwanda, Niger, Zimbabwe, Libya, Liberia and Sierra Leone, among others.

The festival provides a platform for young leaders to participate in activities covering media, entrepreneurship, science and education, technology, public administration, culture, sport and civic engagement.

Below are some photographs of African delegates participating in the ongoing festival.

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