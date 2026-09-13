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US Rep. Tom Tiffany says he sustained minor injuries after plane makes emergency landing

Source: Reuters  
  13 September 2026 11:46am
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Representative Tom Tiffany, the Republican nominee for Wisconsin governor, said he and his pilot swam to safety after ​a plane in which they were traveling lost ‌power and made an emergency water landing on a lake in central Wisconsin, sustaining minor injuries.

"While returning home from the La Crosse ​County Lincoln Day Dinner tonight, the plane I ​was traveling in lost power as we approached the ⁠Wausau Downtown Airport. The pilot made an emergency water ​landing in Lake Wausau," he posted on X in the ​early hours of Sunday.

"After landing, we called 911. As the plane began to submerge, we exited the aircraft and swam to a shallow ​area, where we waited until emergency responders reached us ​by boat."

"They got us safely off the water and transported us to ‌Aspirus ⁠Wausau Hospital, where we received excellent care. Thankfully, both the pilot and I sustained only minor injuries," Tiffany added.

Tiffany, who was endorsed by U.S. President Donald Trump, represents Wisconsin's ​seventh Congressional ​District and won ⁠the Republican nomination in August. He is due to face Democratic nominee David Crowley, the Milwaukee ​County Executive, in the November 3 gubernatorial election.

Crowley ​said ⁠he was relieved that no one was seriously hurt.

"I'm grateful to God that Congressman Tiffany and no one else was ⁠hurt ​in this horrifying incident, which could ​have been a tragedy if not for the heroism of the pilot," he ​said.

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