Several flights diverted after plane blocks Gatwick runway

A number of flights were diverted from Gatwick airport after a plane temporarily blocked one of its runways.

Emergency services met the British Airways plane as a precaution upon landing, following reports of a "technical fault" with the aircraft.

One of the diverted planes, an already-delayed EasyJet flight from Rome to Gatwick, had to land at Stansted airport instead - and subsequently became stuck there because it was unable to find fuel.

Passengers were left on that plane for over two hours in the middle of the night before disembarking.

The BA plane which temporarily blocked the runway at Gatwick Airport reportedly experienced a landing gear issue. BA said the plane landed safely and passengers disembarked normally.

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: "Earlier this morning, the runway was closed for a short period due to a technical issue with an aircraft.

"As a result, a small number of flights were diverted, with the majority later returning to London Gatwick. As always, safety and security is our number one priority."

There were a number of delays to arrivals and departures from Gatwick Airport on Wednesday, although it was not clear if these were connected to the earlier runway closure.

EasyJet apologised "for the inconvenience caused by the diversion and delay in disembarking" its flight which was diverted to Stansted.

"While we worked to make onward arrangements for customers, as no ground handling staff were available for the unscheduled arrival, the aircraft was unable to refuel and so customers disembarked in Stansted and were advised they would be reimbursed for their onward travel," it said.

Passengers were informed EasyJet was struggling to get any fuel to the plane at Stansted. The airline has no arrangement with Swissport which had provided some fuel to another BA plane.

People on the plane got off at Stansted and had to make their own onward travel arrangements and claim back costs later.

Can I claim extra compensation for disruption?

In circumstances when flight disruption is considered to be the airline's fault, you have a number of rights under UK law.

These apply as long as you are flying from a UK airport on any airline, arriving at a UK airport on an EU or UK airline, or arriving at an airport in the EU on a UK airline.

What you are entitled to depends on what caused the cancellation and how much notice you are given.

If your flight is cancelled with less than two weeks' notice, you may be able to claim compensation based on the timings of the alternative flight you are offered.

The amount you are entitled to also depends on how far you were travelling:

for flights under 1,500km, such as Glasgow to Amsterdam, you can claim up to £220 per person

for flights of 1,500km to 3,500km, such as East Midlands to Marrakesh, you can claim up to £350 per person

for flights over 3,500km, such as London to New York, you can claim up to £520 per person

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.