Wa-Han road will be completed by end of 2027 – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has assured residents of the Upper West and Upper East regions that the long-awaited Wa-Han road will be completed before the end of 2027.

The President gave the assurance during an inspection of the road project under the government’s Big Push infrastructure programme as part of his 'Resetting Ghana Tour' of the Upper West Region.

He said the route was among key roads selected because of its importance in connecting regional capitals.

“When we’re doing the selection of the Big Push projects, we prioritise roads that link regional capitals. And this is one of the roads that links the Upper East regional capital with the Upper West region. So it’s a very important road indeed,” President Mahama said.

He acknowledged the poor condition of the road over several decades, which had fuelled doubts about its completion, but expressed confidence in the pace of work.

President Mahama also said the government had identified other roads in the region for development but would have to execute them in phases due to budgetary limitations, beginning with major trunk roads before turning attention to feeder roads.

“I believe that today we can see that in just some months, that is, before the end of 2027, we will have a very comfortable ride between the two regional capitals,” he said.

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