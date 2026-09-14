Mahama to cut sod for US$1.3bn Sentuo Airport Garden City on Tuesday

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama is expected to cut the sod for the proposed US$1.3 billion Sentuo Airport Garden City project in Accra on Tuesday, September 15, formally paving the way for construction of the major mixed-use development.

The ceremony, scheduled for 2:00pm at 10 Giffard Road, will mark the official launch of the project being undertaken by Sentuo Group under Executive Chairman Xu Ningquan.

The development is planned to feature residential apartments, a hotel, a 2,500-capacity conference facility, healthcare services, a shopping mall and landscaped gardens.

Sentuo Group says the residential component will target Ghanaian professionals, members of the diaspora and expatriate residents, while the wider development is expected to provide an integrated mix of accommodation, retail, hospitality and leisure facilities.

The project is also expected to generate employment opportunities during construction and after completion, with potential demand for engineers, artisans, technicians and local building materials.

The operational phase could create jobs in hospitality, catering, transport and property management, although no completion timeline has yet been announced.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.