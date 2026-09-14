‘I’m suffering’ – Motherless 12-year-old who lost both legs, father in Ofankor-Pokuase crash seeks support

Twelve-year-old Angelina Stickings, who lost both legs and her father in the fatal Ofankor-Pokuase crash, is appealing for public support to aid her recovery and help her return to school.

Angelina is currently receiving treatment at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital after sustaining life-altering injuries in the crash on August 13, 2026, which claimed 12 lives and left several others injured.

The accident involved multiple vehicles and was reportedly triggered after a tricycle rider was knocked down, resulting in a chain collision.

Although Angelina survived the crash, the severity of her injuries led to the amputation of both legs.

Her family has not yet told her that her father died in the accident.

The tragedy came just six months after Angelina lost her mother.

Before the crash, Angelina was focused on her education and had aspirations for the future. Her greatest wish now is to recover and return to school.

In an emotional appeal from her hospital bed, she pleaded for assistance as she continues to endure pain.

“I need you guys to help me. Right now my stomach is paining me… I am suffering in this hospital. You guys need to help us,” she said.

Read Also: Ofankor crash death toll rises to 12, several injured – NRSA confirms

Her brother, John Stickings, said the cost of Angelina’s treatment had placed a heavy financial burden on the family.

He said the family was now mobilising funds to secure prosthetic limbs to help Angelina regain mobility and eventually walk again.

“We are preparing to do the leg, because sometimes she complains that she wants to go to school again. We need the government to support us. Any support to make my sister walk again,” he appealed.

Mr Stickings urged the government, organisations and individuals willing to help to support Angelina’s recovery.

Police investigation ongoing

Meanwhile, Senior Planning Manager at the Greater Accra Office of the National Road Safety Authority, Felix Owusu, said investigations by the police into the crash were still ongoing.

He said the driver of the tipper truck believed to have caused the accident initially fled the scene but had since been arrested and was assisting the police with investigations.

Mr Owusu also reminded drivers that although the law permits higher speed limits on highways and motorways, vehicles carrying passengers are restricted to a maximum speed of 80 kilometres per hour.

He appealed to non-governmental organisations, civil society groups and philanthropists to provide financial and psychological support to Angelina and other survivors.

According to him, such assistance would be crucial in helping survivors cope with the trauma and reintegrate into society.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.