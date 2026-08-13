NRSA mourns 12 victims of Ofankor-Barrier crash, urges motorists to exercise caution

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the 12 people who lost their lives in the deadly Ofankor–Barrier crash.
The Authority also wished the injured victims a full and speedy recovery as they receive medical treatment following the accident.
The crash occurred on Thursday, August 13, 2026, along the John Teye–Ofankor corridor and involved seven vehicles.
The vehicles included two heavily loaded tipper trucks, two passenger sprinter buses, two private saloon cars and a tricycle.
According to the NRSA, the injured persons have been conveyed to the Ga North Municipal Hospital and the Achimota Hospital, where they are receiving urgent medical care.
In a statement, the Authority said it was deeply saddened by the tragedy and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and transport associations affected by the crash.
The NRSA is also working with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service and other stakeholders to manage the traffic situation and restore order along the affected corridor.
The Authority urged motorists to exercise greater responsibility and vigilance on the roads, reminding them to observe statutory speed limits and ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before setting out.
The NRSA further called on all stakeholders in the road safety sector to play their part in preventing avoidable crashes and reducing road traffic fatalities.
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