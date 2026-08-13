National

NRSA mourns 12 victims of Ofankor-Barrier crash, urges motorists to exercise caution

Source: Emma Ankrah   
  13 August 2026 5:29pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the 12 people who lost their lives in the deadly Ofankor–Barrier crash.

The Authority also wished the injured victims a full and speedy recovery as they receive medical treatment following the accident.

The crash occurred on Thursday, August 13, 2026, along the John Teye–Ofankor corridor and involved seven vehicles.

The vehicles included two heavily loaded tipper trucks, two passenger sprinter buses, two private saloon cars and a tricycle.

According to the NRSA, the injured persons have been conveyed to the Ga North Municipal Hospital and the Achimota Hospital, where they are receiving urgent medical care.

In a statement, the Authority said it was deeply saddened by the tragedy and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and transport associations affected by the crash.

The NRSA is also working with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service and other stakeholders to manage the traffic situation and restore order along the affected corridor.

The Authority urged motorists to exercise greater responsibility and vigilance on the roads, reminding them to observe statutory speed limits and ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before setting out.

The NRSA further called on all stakeholders in the road safety sector to play their part in preventing avoidable crashes and reducing road traffic fatalities.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group