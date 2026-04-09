NRSA to limit use of converted Toyota Voxy to Intra-city operations

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The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) says it will not impose an outright ban on Toyota Voxy vehicles converted from right-hand to left-hand drive, but will restrict their use to intra-city transport due to safety concerns.
A Technical Working Committee established by the NRSA presented its final report in Accra on April 8, 2026, concluding that Toyota Voxy automobiles — many imported as right-hand-drive and converted to left-hand-drive — pose “an unacceptable risk” to passengers and other road users.
Committee Chairman Dr Godwin Kafui Ayetor noted that the model was originally designed for private family use, not for commercial transport, and that structural modifications, such as suspension changes and unsuitable tyres, exacerbate safety concerns.
NRSA Director-General Abraham Amaliba, speaking on the Joy Super Morning Show, said the Authority is applying a “human face” to enforcement, acknowledging that some converted vehicles, such as the popular Toyota Vitz, are widely used for ride-hailing services within urban centres.
“Our engineers said those vehicles are capable of running intra-city. They are not suitable for long distances because the altered features affect stability,” he noted.
He explained that conversions compromise the vehicle’s equilibrium, making them more vulnerable to road crashes when used on highways.
To enforce the restriction, the NRSA plans to work closely with the Police MTTD, DVLA and transport operators.
“They are the ones who put the cars at the station. We are saying that is not going to be allowed,” Mr Amaliba said.
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