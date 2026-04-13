National

Toyota Voxy drivers unhappy with govt’s ban on inter-city travels

Source: GNA  
  13 April 2026 5:50pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Toyota Voxy drivers in Takoradi have expressed displeasure about the government’s decision to ban the use of the vehicle for inter-city or long-distance travel.

The Voxy Station Chairman at the Takoradi-Accra transport terminal, Stephen Essandoh, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the proposed ban could have a significant impact on the livelihoods of drivers who depended on the Toyota Voxy vehicle for survival.

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) earlier this month declared the use of the Toyota Voxy vehicles as not fit for long-distance or commercial passenger transport operations, noting that they posed safety risks on inter-city routes.

However, Mr Essandoh stated that the issue of road traffic crashes involving the Toyota Voxy was not due to the mechanical integrity of the vehicles but mainly the fault of some of the drivers.

He said, "When a new type of vehicle comes into the system, we normally have some of these safety concerns, but with time, everything becomes normal, so we do not agree with the government’s decision to ban us from using the vehicle for long-distance travel.”

On the safety concerns regarding the reconfiguration from right to left-hand drive, he said, "This is not anything new to us. We have had other types of vehicles that have undergone the same reconfiguration but have not caused any problems, so this should also not be an issue.”

Mr Essandoh encouraged the NRSA and other relevant stakeholders in the transport sector to intensify road safety education and enforcement mechanisms among drivers to help reduce the crashes on the roads.

He said as part of efforts to ensure the safety of passengers, the leadership of the Voxy Station in Takoradi undertook periodic sensitisation for its drivers to help curb crashes on their routes.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group