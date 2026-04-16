National

Speeding car knocks, kills footballer

Source: GNA  
  16 April 2026 4:59pm
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A 22-year-old footballer, Ebenezer Anning, was killed on the spot by a speeding vehicle at Assin Asempanaye on the Assin Foso–Kumasi stretch of the N8 Highway in the Assin North District of the Central Region. 

A police source told the Ghana News Agency the deceased sustained multiple severe injuries after being knocked down by a Toyota Voxy with the registration number GW 2890–26.

The car was travelling from Obuasi to Mankessim. 

The deceased, a native of Assin Dansame, was returning home after visiting a friend to watch a football match when the tragic incident occurred as he attempted to cross the road. 

The body was conveyed to the Assin Praso Presbyterian Hospital and later transferred to the New Edubiase Government Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy. 

The driver of the vehicle, Enock Nyarko, later turned himself in to the Assin Praso District Police Command, claiming the deceased suddenly crossed the road from his blindside.

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