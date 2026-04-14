NRSA warns against safety risks of modified Toyota Voxy vehicles

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has issued a renewed public advisory cautioning against the use of Toyota Voxy vehicles in Ghana, particularly those converted from right-hand drive to left-hand drive.

The directive, dated April 13, forms part of an ongoing regulatory response that began earlier this year amid rising concerns over the vehicle’s growing use in commercial passenger transport and its involvement in road safety discussions.

According to the Authority, a Technical Working Group set up to examine the safety and operational suitability of the vehicle has identified significant risks associated with both the conversion process and its current usage on Ghana’s roads.

The NRSA noted that the Toyota Voxy is originally manufactured exclusively as a right-hand drive vehicle, and its producer does not approve conversion to left-hand drive due to safety considerations.

Despite this, the vehicle has become increasingly common in Ghana following widespread modifications intended to adapt it to local driving conditions.

The Authority warned that such conversions typically involve extensive changes to key systems, including steering, braking, dashboard configuration, electrical wiring and suspension, which may compromise the overall structural integrity of the vehicle.

It further cautioned that many of these alterations are carried out without proper standards, certification or regulatory supervision, thereby increasing the risk of mechanical failure and unsafe operation.

The NRSA also raised concerns over the use of the vehicle for commercial transport, stressing that it was originally designed as a family minivan rather than for intercity passenger services.

It added that field observations suggest some vehicles registered as private are being used for commercial purposes, contrary to regulatory requirements, pointing to broader enforcement and compliance challenges within the transport sector.

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