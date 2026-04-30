Road traffic crashes decline by 1.9% in March – NRSA

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has recorded a decline in road traffic crashes in March 2026, crediting the improvement to intensified public education campaigns conducted in collaboration with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service ahead of the Easter festivities.

Provisional statistics from the MTTD indicate that "reported crash cases dropped to 1,195 in March 2026, compared to 1,218 recorded in the same period in 2025. This represents a marginal decline of about 1.9%. Fatalities also decreased from 254 in March 2025 to 229 in March 2026, representing a 9.8% reduction. In addition, pedestrian knockdowns fell slightly from 202 to 199, a 1.5% decrease."

The NRSA says the figures reflect the positive impact of its road safety sensitisation campaigns, which focused on encouraging responsible driving, pedestrian awareness, and strict adherence to traffic regulations during the Easter period.

The Director-General of the NRSA, Abraham Amaliba, noted that Easter remains one of the most high-risk periods on Ghana’s roads due to increased travel and festive activities.

He commended the public for responding positively to the campaign, saying it contributed to saving lives during the period under review.

However, Mr. Amaliba stressed that road safety education should not be limited to festive seasons. He called for sustained funding to enable the Authority to maintain nationwide sensitisation throughout the year.

“We cannot afford to wait until Easter or Christmas before intensifying road safety education. Statistics show that when we engage the public proactively, lives are spared. We therefore call on government, development partners, and corporate Ghana to support us with the resources needed to sustain these campaigns nationwide,” he said.

Road traffic crashes remain a major public safety concern in Ghana, often resulting in fatalities, injuries, and significant economic losses. Experts continue to emphasise that beyond enforcement, sustained education and behavioural change are critical to reducing incidents on the roads.

The NRSA says it will build on the progress by expanding outreach to schools, transport terminals, and workplaces, while also leveraging digital platforms and community-based initiatives to deepen awareness.

The Authority is optimistic that with consistent funding and stronger collaboration, Ghana can achieve a sustained reduction in road traffic fatalities in the coming years.

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