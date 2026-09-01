Interior Minister inspires schoolchildren to persevere to pursue academic laurels

Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, the Minister for the Interior, recalling his background, has urged school children to persevere in the pursuit of their academic dreams for future socio-economic development.

He said the road to success could be challenging, but with determination, discipline, and the will of God, they would certainly achieve their life goals and future endeavours.‎

Making reference to his own humble beginnings, he told the students that he once lived and worked as the son of a local Koko seller and an enigma concoction seller.

He said those early experiences shaped his character and taught him the value of hard work.

“Today, I stand before you not as someone who depended on luck, but as a Minister of State,” Alhaji Muntaka stressed, adding that, perseverance and discipline were what transformed his life from hardship to public service.‎

He, therefore, encouraged the schoolchildren never to give up hope, irrespective of the circumstances they might face, whether it was financial constraints, academic challenges, or difficult home situations.‎

Alhaji Muntaka, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase, made the call, during the inauguration of a newly constructed 12-unit classroom block, six -seater toilet facilities and a mechanised borehole for the Sakafia Islamic Senior High School, at Ayigya in Kumasi.

The project was undertaken through the District Assembly Common Fund and the Ghana Education Trust Fund.‎

Alhaji Muntaka explained that, as MP, he would continue to advocate for and ensure the provision of the needed infrastructure that supported a serene environment for learning and teaching.

He stated that good classrooms, reliable water supply, and sanitation facilities played a major role in keeping students’ comfortable, improving attendance, and helping teachers deliver lessons effectively.‎

He also promised to personally complete the 2,000-capacity dining hall and furnish it with tables and chairs, emphasising that meals and proper dining arrangements would further motivate students and reduce stress during school hours.

He added that when students were well catered for, they concentrated better on their studies and participated more confidently in school activities.‎

The MP emphasised that investments in education were not just construction projects, but a preparation process toward the future and that such projects were meant to instill values, discipline and a mindset for excellence among the students.

‎He noted that currently, there were girls’ dormitory and other projects ongoing at the school aimed at improving students’ welfare and creating a safe environment for both male and female students.‎

In addition, he advised students to cultivate discipline and avoid issues associated with drugs, urging them to stay away from drug abuse and other vices that could destroy promising futures.

He said the drug menace was becoming increasingly challenging among the youth and that it affected academic performance, health, and social development.‎

He also remarked that recently, many young people who applied for security services were tested positive for drugs, and indiscipline was reported to be on the rise.

According to him, this trend was worrying and should serve as a warning to students to protect their integrity by keeping to good conduct, respect for teachers, and adherence to school rules.‎

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