HP News 10 | National

GAF 2026/2027 enlistment opens September 3 for degree holders

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  31 August 2026 5:07pm
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The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has announced the commencement of its 2026/2027 enlistment exercise, with application forms officially going on sale from Thursday, September 3, 2026.

According to a post shred on Facebook on Monday, August 31, the exercise is open to first-degree holders and applicants with higher qualifications.

Prospective applicants can purchase the required E-Voucher for GH¢200 from any post office nationwide from Thursday, September 3.

The GAF has urged applicants to rely only on information published through its verified social media platforms for details about the enlistment process.

The public has also been warned to be cautious of scammers who may falsely claim to have links to the Armed Forces or offer to secure enlistment in exchange for money.

Applicants are therefore advised to verify all recruitment information through the GAF’s official platforms and avoid dealing with unauthorised individuals or sources.

The Armed Forces said further information on the enlistment process should be obtained through its verified communication channels.

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