Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has announced the commencement of its 2026/2027 enlistment exercise, with application forms officially going on sale from Thursday, September 3, 2026.
According to a post shred on Facebook on Monday, August 31, the exercise is open to first-degree holders and applicants with higher qualifications.
Prospective applicants can purchase the required E-Voucher for GH¢200 from any post office nationwide from Thursday, September 3.
The GAF has urged applicants to rely only on information published through its verified social media platforms for details about the enlistment process.
The public has also been warned to be cautious of scammers who may falsely claim to have links to the Armed Forces or offer to secure enlistment in exchange for money.
Applicants are therefore advised to verify all recruitment information through the GAF’s official platforms and avoid dealing with unauthorised individuals or sources.
The Armed Forces said further information on the enlistment process should be obtained through its verified communication channels.
Latest Stories
-
I am tired of being in opposition, my goal is to win in 2028 – Boakye Agyarko
8 minutes
-
Ghana’s road maintenance funding gap deepens as only 37% of needs met – World Bank
9 minutes
-
Roland Europe Group appoints Opoku Sanaa as Head of Sales, Middle East & Africa
11 minutes
-
Sammyflex TV’s Roland Amartey girds up for 2026 Ghana Music Awards UK coverage
22 minutes
-
U.S. bank queried payments for Ghana ambassador’s residence renovated by company owned by embassy’s IT officer
41 minutes
-
GoldBod to generate US$1.4bn in FX in September
58 minutes
-
GAF 2026/2027 enlistment opens September 3 for degree holders
60 minutes
-
Reparatory justice: Mahama announces high-level UN side event in September
1 hour
-
Bosome Freho Assembly invests first tranche Common Fund in water and education projects for 19 rural communities
1 hour
-
YIPs Ghana honours 5 outstanding students at 2026 Tertiary Achievers Awards
1 hour
-
NSMQ 2026: TAMASCO triumphs over St. Hubert and Labone to clinch ticket to the semi-finals
1 hour
-
US and Iran trade strikes for first time in weeks
1 hour
-
Non-interest banking will not replace conventional banking – Dr Johnson Asiama
1 hour
-
Non-interest banking products available to everyone, not just Muslims – Asiama
1 hour
-
Dolly Parton laid to rest alongside husband in Nashville
1 hour