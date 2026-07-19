Inusah Fuseini throws weight behind Opong-Fosu for NDC Chairmanship

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central and ex-Minister for Roads and Highways, Inusah Fuseini, has publicly endorsed Akwasi Opong-Fosu's bid to become the next National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), describing the party's strength as rooted in its grassroots and calling for a leadership renewal built on integrity and unity.
In a statement shared on his Facebook page, Fuseini argued that the NDC's next chapter must draw on experience and a recommitment to the party's founding values, and said restoring confidence and repositioning the NDC for the future required a collective effort.
He capped the message with a direct call to action: "Akwasi Opong-Fosu for National Chairman."
The endorsement lands as the race to succeed the party's current leadership heats up ahead of the NDC's next organisational elections.
Opong-Fosu, the longest serving DCE (18 years) in the history of Ghana, former Head of Local the Local Government Service, former Member of Parliament for Amenfi East and a Minister of State in three different portfolios including Local Government and Environment, has spent recent weeks in consultations with party stakeholders over what his campaign has framed as a "reset agenda" — messaging that echoes Fuseini's own emphasis on restoring values and renewing the party's mindset.
Fuseini's endorsement adds a prominent voice to Opong-Fosu's growing coalition of backers. A founding member of the NDC with more than four decades in Ghanaian public life, Opong-Fosu has already emerged as an early frontrunner in a recent online poll by Today.com.gh, running ahead of other names being floated for the position, including former MP Nii Lante Vanderpuye and former National Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.
Fuseini himself remains an active figure within the party's internal affairs, having recently served on the NDC's Ayawaso East Investigative Committee, which examined vote-buying allegations from that constituency's parliamentary primary.
His endorsement carries the weight of a two-time Cabinet minister and 15-year parliamentarian who built his career representing Tamale Central before retiring from active electoral politics in 2020.
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