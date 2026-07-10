Mahama calls for stricter sanitation culture as Zoomlion deploys logistics for clean-up

President John Dramani Mahama has cautioned Ghanaians against the indiscriminate dumping of waste into drains, warning that such practices continue to worsen flooding and undermine efforts to improve sanitation across the country.

The President issued the warning on Friday, July 10, 2026, when he inspected the Alajo drains in Accra as part of the two-day National Clean-Up Exercise.

He was accompanied by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, and the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, whose company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, deployed logistics to support the exercise.

President Mahama said the devastating June 29 floods must serve as a turning point for citizens to change their attitude towards the environment.

He expressed concern about the volume and nature of waste found in the Alajo drain, which forms part of the Odaw drainage system, including plastics, household waste, old furniture, engine blocks and other materials that obstruct the free flow of water.

"One, we must change our attitudes and stop the reckless dumping of things into the drain. The drains are not garbage instruments. If you want to dispose of something, you know how to dispose of it," the President said.

President Mahama reminded residents that waste disposal facilities, including skip trucks, have been provided in parts of the city to encourage proper waste management.

He also disclosed plans to introduce a monthly national clean-up day as part of efforts to revive a culture of cleanliness and collective responsibility.

According to him, changing public behaviour is critical because improved infrastructure alone cannot solve the country’s sanitation challenges if citizens continue to dump refuse irresponsibly.

As part of long-term measures to reduce flooding, President Mahama revealed that the Minister of Finance has released $150 million to support dredging of streams and other flood prevention interventions.

He added that the military will continue drainage-clearing operations beyond the two-day clean-up campaign.

The President further called for the provision of specialised equipment to support the effective removal and transportation of silt from drains.

"We must show that we are a resilient nation and we can bounce back even better," he said.

President Mahama urged citizens not to delay action until disasters occur, referencing the attitude of the vulture that waits for rainfall to end before fixing its leaking roof but abandons the plan once the weather improves.

Speaking on the sidelines of the exercise, Dr Siaw Agyepong called for stricter enforcement of sanitation regulations to ensure lasting improvements.

He said investments in waste management infrastructure must be supported by discipline, compliance and proper supervision.

Dr Siaw Agyepong expressed concern about illegal dumping, particularly by some commercial waste operators, including tricycle collectors, stressing the need for authorities to ensure that refuse is transported only to approved transfer stations.

He commended President Mahama for initiating the national clean-up exercise, describing it as an important step in addressing Ghana’s sanitation challenges.

However, he emphasised that achieving sustainable results will require continuous collaboration among government, private sector players and citizens.

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