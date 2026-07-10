Restore Zoomlion contract to improve sanitation – Madina traders appeal to government

Traders at Madina Zongo Junction in Accra have appealed to the government to reinstate Zoomlion Ghana Limited’s waste management contract, arguing that the current arrangement is struggling to address sanitation challenges in the area.

According to the traders, the absence of regular waste collection services has created difficulties, particularly in busy markets and densely populated communities where refuse accumulates quickly.

They believe restoring Zoomlion’s role in waste collection would help improve sanitation, ensure the timely evacuation of refuse and support ongoing efforts to keep communities clean.

The traders made the appeal during the National Clean-up Exercise, where they joined Zoomlion officials and other stakeholders to clear accumulated refuse and desilt choked drains at Madina Zongo Junction.

While welcoming the exercise, they expressed concern that the impact could be undermined if the waste gathered during the clean-up is not collected promptly.

They noted that the lack of adequate waste collection trucks had left heaps of refuse along roadsides after previous exercises, creating additional environmental and health concerns.

Speaking to Adom News, one of the traders said Zoomlion had played a crucial role over the years by ensuring that waste generated from clean-up activities and daily commercial operations was regularly collected and properly disposed of.

“For the past 17 years that we have been desilting gutters, Zoomlion has been the company responsible for collecting and disposing of the refuse. They have always come to pick up the waste, even on occasions when we were tired and had to leave it along the roadside,” she said.

She appealed to the government to provide logistical support, especially vehicles, to ensure that waste removed from drains and public spaces during clean-up exercises does not remain unattended.

“We are appealing to the government to provide vehicles to support the collection of the waste as we carry out the desilting exercise. Here at Zongo Junction, this is the kind of assistance we need.

“After we remove the silt and other debris from the gutters, the question is: where are we supposed to dump the refuse?” she asked.

The trader praised Zoomlion for its contribution to sanitation efforts in the community, describing the company’s previous involvement as essential to maintaining a cleaner environment.

“Indeed, Zoomlion has supported us greatly over the years, and we are calling for that support to continue,” she added.

The traders urged authorities to review the current waste management arrangement and implement a more reliable system that guarantees the prompt collection and disposal of refuse.

They warned that delays in waste evacuation could worsen sanitation conditions in markets and other commercial centres across Accra.

Meanwhile, some tabletop traders and roadside vendors also expressed disappointment over the conduct of some shop owners during the National Clean-up Exercise.

They accused some shop owners of failing to participate in the exercise despite closing their businesses for the period.

According to them, keeping markets and communities clean requires collective responsibility and active participation from all stakeholders, including traders, residents and business owners.

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