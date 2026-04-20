NSA to expand tomato production to 200 acres to reduce national imports

NSA Deputy Director General of Operations, Lieutenant Colonel Moses Dok Nach Kpeungu

The National Service Authority (NSA) has announced plans to expand tomato production to at least 200 acres this year as part of efforts to reduce Ghana’s reliance on imports and strengthen food security.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Monday, April 20, the Deputy Director-General in charge of Operations, Lieutenant Colonel Moses Dok Nach Kpeungu, said the Authority had previously engaged in tomato cultivation but not on a large scale. He noted that this is now changing in response to Ghana’s ongoing tomato supply challenges, particularly imports from neighbouring countries.

“You and I know the situation that we are faced with as a country when it comes to tomato… I have always said that Ghana should not be importing tomatoes from Burkina Faso,” he stated.

He added that Ghana was once a net exporter of tomatoes to neighbouring countries.

“I’m from the Upper East Region. When I was a kid, Burkina, Niger and Mali used to come to the Upper East to buy tomatoes and onions. What has happened over the period that it is now the reverse?” he asked.

Major Kpeungu also raised concerns about the risks traders face when travelling outside the country to procure tomatoes.

“Most of our people lose their lives… look at the stress and the security concerns that our brothers and sisters face when they are on this route,” he said.

To address these challenges, the NSA has acquired land in several regions, including the Upper East, Northern and Savannah regions. In the Tono irrigation area in the Upper East Region, the Authority plans to leverage existing irrigation infrastructure for tomato farming.

In the Savannah Region, a tomato farm in Yapei, which covered about 35 acres last year, is expected to be significantly expanded.

“This year we intend to expand it to at least about 200 acres,” he said, adding that electricity has already been extended to the site to support production.

Major Kpeungu further explained that the initiative forms part of a broader, coordinated effort with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

“We had discussions with the Agric Minister on what we need to be intentional about, and it must be planned,” he said.

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