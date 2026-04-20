NSA deploys nearly 100,000 personnel nationwide for 2026

The National Service Authority has deployed close to 100,000 national service personnel across the country this year to support manpower needs in both public and private sector institutions.

The Deputy Director-General of the Authority, Moses Dok Nach Kpeungu, said the current deployment includes personnel posted to critical sectors of the economy, including healthcare.

He explained that approximately 29,000 personnel have been assigned to private sector organisations as part of the national service programme, while the Authority continues to deploy similar numbers annually to meet workforce demands.

"If you look at the Authority at the moment, we deployed almost 10,000. The current figure stands at about 99,508, and that includes the recently posted nurses," he said.

Lt Col Kpeungu also warned employers against recruiting staff without valid National Service certificates, noting that such actions could attract sanctions.

He made the remarks during an interview on Super Morning Show on Joy FM, where discussions focused on the operations and current state of the National Service Authority.

The Authority continues to play a critical role in supporting workforce development and strengthening service delivery across sectors through its annual deployment of graduates nationwide.

READ ALSO: Employers hiring staff without National Service certificates risk sanctions – NSA

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.