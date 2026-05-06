The Giant Stirs: How Tema Shipyard’s new leadership is betting big on Ghana’s claim to West Africa’s maritime throne

Albert Derrick Fiatui, Executive Director of CIMAG.

Introduction

Tema Shipyard and Drydock Limited occupy a peculiar place in Ghana's industrial imagination. Founded in 1962 at the height of Kwame Nkrumah's determination to forge a self-sufficient nation, it was designed to be more than a repair yard. It was meant to be a statement.

A declaration that Ghana could maintain, fabricate, and eventually build the vessels that traded along its coastline rather than sending that work and that money abroad. In the optimism of those early post-independence years, the shipyard represented everything that a confident young republic believed it could become.

Six decades on, that vision deserves honest accounting. The facility that sits along the eastern edge of the Tema Port today bears the marks of a long and difficult passage. Infrastructure that was modern at inception aged without adequate reinvestment. Skilled personnel have cycled through and, in many cases, moved on to better-resourced yards elsewhere on the continent and beyond. Commercial opportunities that should by right have come to Ghana were instead captured by facilities in Europe, the Middle East, and Southern Africa. The shipyard did not fail for wanting a compelling geographic or strategic case. It struggled because the sustained institutional will to realise that case was, for too long, absent.

This matters now more than it has been in years because the commercial context has shifted decisively. West Africa's maritime economy is no longer a peripheral concern. The Gulf of Guinea is one of the most active offshore energy corridors in the world. Regional trade volumes are rising. Port infrastructure is being upgraded across the coastline from Dakar to Douala. And the absence of a capable drydocking and fabrication facility in the subregion is becoming, by the year, a more visible and more costly gap. The ships operating in West African waters still travel to distant yards for maintenance. The money still leaves. The question of who will finally step in to fill that gap is no longer theoretical. It is urgent.

Into that context steps a new board chaired by George Sipa Adza Yankey, accompanied by a dynamic and commercially focused Chief Executive, Alhaji Osman Sulemana, whose appointment has been read within industry circles as a signal of genuine intent. Together, they have inherited not merely a facility in need of repair but a mandate to determine, perhaps conclusively, whether Ghana is prepared to compete for its place at the centre of West Africa's maritime future. What they have proposed is not a maintenance plan. It is a transformation blueprint. And the region, from Lagos to Abidjan, is paying close attention.

Ghana's Untapped Blue Goldmine

The commercial case for a world-class maritime services hub in West Africa has never been difficult to make. The region's combined exclusive economic zones cover millions of square kilometres of ocean. Offshore oil and gas operations in Ghana, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, and Senegal generate continuous demand for vessel support. Fishing fleets, cargo operators, and the growing offshore renewables sector add further layers of activity. The total addressable market is substantial, and it is, at present, almost entirely serviced from outside the region.

Ghana's specific advantages within this landscape are well documented. The Tema Port is one of the deepest and most efficiently managed in West Africa. The country's legal and contractual frameworks are among the most reliable on the continent for industrial investment. Its geographic position places it within practical reach of the major offshore fields that stretch across the Gulf of Guinea. These are not manufactured selling points. They are structural realities that give Ghana a genuine first-mover advantage if the political and institutional will can be aligned with the commercial opportunity. What has been missing is not the case. What has been missing is the execution. The new leadership at Tema Shipyard has framed its mandate in precisely those terms.

A New Guard with a Clear Mandate

George Sipa Adza Yankey brings to the Board chairmanship a profile that those familiar with his career describe as well suited to the task. He is not a figurehead appointment. His background encompasses exposure to the strategic and commercial dimensions of industrial sector leadership, and those who have worked alongside him point consistently to a capacity for clear-sighted prioritisation. In an environment where shipyard turnarounds have historically stalled on the rocks of unfocused ambition, that quality is not a minor asset.

The Chief Executive brings the operational counterpart to that strategic steadiness. Early signals from the new management structure suggest an emphasis on commercial discipline, a focus on securing anchor clients from the offshore energy sector, and a willingness to engage seriously with private sector and international partners rather than relying on state patronage to sustain operations. That approach marks a departure from the institutional habits of the past, and it is, by most assessments, the correct one. The transformation blueprint has jointly developed centres on four foundational pillars: infrastructure modernisation, commercial repositioning, workforce transformation, and strategic partnership development. Each pillar carries its own weight. Together, they constitute a vision for a facility that is not merely repaired but fundamentally repositioned as a regional asset.

From Legacy Infrastructure to Living Asset

The physical condition of the shipyard presents the new leadership with its most immediate and most visible challenge. Years of deferred maintenance have left primary infrastructure in a state that limits the classes of vessels the facility can currently accommodate. But the new Board has been deliberate in its framing of this challenge.

The dry docks, the slipways, the port adjacency, and the land footprint are not problems to be solved. They are foundations to be built upon. A competing facility starting from scratch would need years and capital far beyond what Tema Shipyard requires to reach comparable capacity.

The modernisation programme targets the rehabilitation and upgrading of dry dock infrastructure to accommodate Panamax-class vessels, the installation of heavy fabrication equipment capable of supporting offshore energy contracts, and the renewal of electrical, mechanical, and workshop support systems that underpin all yard operations. Alongside the physical programme, the commercial strategy calls for structured engagement with international maritime groups who could bring both anchor contracts and technical partnership to the facility. The intent is to rebuild credibility not through announcements but through delivered capability.

The Workforce at the Centre

Infrastructure and commercial strategy will determine what Tema Shipyard can offer. The workforce will determine whether it can deliver on that offer consistently enough to build a reputation. The new leadership has spoken with uncommon candour about the depth of the skills challenge. The marine engineering and naval architecture talent that a competitive shipyard requires is scarce globally. In Ghana, the pipeline has been further thinned by years during which the facility could not offer the pay, the technology exposure, or the career development that comparable overseas yards could.

The result is a skills gap that cannot be closed by good intentions alone. The blueprint's response is structured and multilayered. It includes formal partnerships with technical universities to create degree and apprenticeship pathways aligned with the yard's actual operational needs. It includes engagement with Ghanaian maritime professionals in the diaspora who represent a reservoir of experience that the country has exported and can, with the right incentives, attract back. And it includes community-level recruitment that embeds the shipyard more deeply into the economic life of Tema and its neighbouring areas. The ambition is to make Tema Shipyard not simply a place of employment but a professional institution of genuine standing.

What the Region Is Watching

The maritime services market in West Africa is not a space that will wait patiently for Ghana to find its footing. Competing interests are active. Abidjan has been investing steadily in port infrastructure. Lagos, with its enormous commercial hinterland, has never stopped pressing its claim as the dominant West African hub. Dakar is positioning itself aggressively as a gateway for the Atlantic corridor. Each of these cities understands that maritime industrial capacity is not merely a commercial asset. It is a measure of national economic seriousness.

Ghana's window to establish clear leadership in this space is open. It has not always been, and it will not remain so indefinitely. What the country does with Tema Shipyard in the next three to five years will be read by investors, by vessel operators, and by regional neighbours as a signal of whether Ghana is prepared to compete in the industries that will define the next chapter of African economic development. The new Board and its Chief Executive have signalled, with clarity and apparent conviction, that they understand the weight of that moment. For a facility that has spent too many years watching opportunity sail past its gates, the tide has turned. The giant is not merely stirring. It is, at long last, preparing to stand.

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The author, Albert Derrick Fiatui, is the Executive Director at the Centre for International Maritime Affairs, Ghana (CIMAG), an Advocacy, Research and Operational Policy Think- Tank, with focus on the Maritime Industry (Blue Economy) and general Ocean Governance. He is a Maritime Policy, Ocean Governance and Coastal Development Expert.

Email: info@cimaghana.org /albert@cimaghana.org

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.