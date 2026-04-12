Matriculants urged to pursue excellence as gov’t reaffirms support for Maritime education

Regional Maritime University

The Regional Maritime University (RMU), on Friday, held its 23rd and 11th matriculation ceremony for the August 2025 and January 2026 intakes, with a total of 814 students admitted into the university.

Of this number, 690 are undergraduate students, while 124 are postgraduate students.

The cohort comprises 609 males and 205 females. Notably, female enrollment in the sea-going programmes, Nautical Science and Marine Engineering, has increased significantly, rising from 96 in the previous academic year to 127 this academic year.

The well-attended event was graced by the Deputy Minister for Transport, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, who served as the Guest Speaker.

In his address, the Ag. Vice-Chancellor, Dr Jethro W. Brooks Jr., highlighted that the sharp increase in female enrollment was very encouraging and served as a major boost to the university’s drive to promote greater female participation in sea-going programmes.

Ag. Vice-Chancellor, Dr Jethro W. Brooks Jr.

He noted that there were currently 127 female students in these programmes and expressed optimism about further growth in the coming years.

The Ag. Vice-Chancellor stated that RMU continued to pride itself as a globally recognised university for education, research and consultancy in maritime and allied fields.

He commended the government and people of Ghana for their continued support and acknowledged ongoing efforts to modernise the university, including the completion of long-standing auditorium and administrative building projects.

As the university celebrates its 69th anniversary, he noted that its facilities have deteriorated due to prolonged use, underscoring the need for regular maintenance and, in some cases, replacement.

“We therefore appeal to the Minister to engage fellow board members to ensure that their respective countries honor their financial commitments to the university’s approved annual budget. This will help improve the lifespan of our infrastructure,” he said.

He also encouraged students to take their studies seriously and adhere strictly to the university’s rules and regulations, urging them to avoid all forms of drug abuse, as RMU maintained a zero-tolerance policy on substance abuse.

In her remarks, the Deputy Minister for Transport, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, emphasised that matriculants must take full advantage of the opportunities before them, noting that their chosen path would shape their future and open doors within the maritime sector, an industry vital to both national and global economies.

She stressed that success in the field requires discipline, innovation, resilience and integrity, adding that the oceans play a crucial role in facilitating trade, connecting nations and driving economic development.



“This sector holds immense potential. As future professionals, you carry the responsibility to contribute meaningfully to both national and international progress,” she said.

She urged students to approach their studies with seriousness and purpose, emphasising that education goes beyond passing examinations to include acquiring knowledge, developing critical thinking skills and solving real-world problems.

“Make the most of the resources available to you. Engage actively with your lecturers, collaborate with your peers and never hesitate to ask questions,” she advised.

She further noted that the government remains committed to developing skills and knowledge for the world of work and would continue to support RMU with the necessary resources to strengthen its role as a center of excellence in maritime education.

“Government will continue to provide the needed support for infrastructure development and resources to enhance academic excellence,” she stated.

She added that efforts were underway to complete a 2,000-seat auditorium, which would serve as a key venue for conferences and academic activities.

“This initiative reflects a broader vision to create a conducive and modern learning environment that meets the needs of both students and faculty,” she said.

She congratulated the matriculants on reaching this important milestone and commended the university’s management and staff for their dedication to advancing maritime education and training across the continent.

The event also featured the presentation of certificates to students on the Dean’s List—those who achieved a cumulative Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.6 and above in recognition of their academic excellence.

The Ag. Vice-Chancellor also presented gifts to 17 female students in recognition of their diligence and dedication in carrying out their assigned duties on campus

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