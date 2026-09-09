FDA warns public over falsified Dr Alfred Capsules adulterated with sildenafil

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has warned the public against the purchase and use of falsified Dr Alfred Capsules, a dietary supplement marketed for male vitality, after laboratory tests found that the products had been adulterated with sildenafil citrate.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, the FDA said the falsified capsules were being circulated on various social media platforms and had not been registered with the Authority.

The FDA said its regulatory intelligence work and subsequent enforcement operations had uncovered an organised syndicate operating in Accra and Suhum and manufacturing and distributing the falsified products across the country.

“Following regulatory intelligence and subsequent enforcement operations, the FDA has identified an organised syndicate operating in Accra and Suhum who manufacture and distributes the falsified products across the country,” the statement said.

The Authority added that two suspects linked to the operation had been arrested and were currently assisting with investigations.

“Two suspects linked to this illicit activity are currently on police enquiry bail, assisting with ongoing investigations,” it said.

The FDA said the products were manufactured in unauthorised, unregulated and unhygienic environments, making them a serious public health concern.

Laboratory analysis conducted by the FDA Centre for Laboratory Services and Research (CLSR) confirmed that the falsified capsules contained sildenafil citrate, a medicinal substance that was not declared on the product.

“Additionally, laboratory analysis by the FDA Centre for Laboratory Services and Research (CLSR) confirmed that these falsified variants of the Dr Alfred Capsules have been adulterated with Sildenafil citrate, which is an allopathic drug substance,” the FDA said.

Sildenafil citrate is a phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE5) inhibitor and is used as a prescription medicine for the treatment of erectile dysfunction in men and pulmonary arterial hypertension.

The FDA said that sildenafil is not part of the formulation of the genuine product registered in Ghana.

The Authority said the genuine Dr Alfred Capsules are manufactured by CV Al Manar Herbafit in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, and registered in Ghana by Unateus Ghana Limited as a food supplement.

“The registered product DOES NOT contain Sildenafil citrate,” the FDA stated.

The Authority has identified several differences between the genuine Dr Alfred Capsules and the falsified versions being sold.

The genuine product comes in a 30-capsule pack with high-quality container material, clear text alignment and a secure, premium finish. The falsified versions have lower-quality packaging, inferior printing, and blurred or altered typography, and have been found in both 30- and 60-capsule packs.

There are also differences in the batch and manufacturing information.

According to the FDA, genuine products have clear and traceable batch numbers that match on both the label and the base of the container. The falsified products do not have matching batch numbers and carry fictitious FDA registration numbers on their labels.

The security seals also differ.

The genuine product has a uniform, intact tamper-evident seal specific to the marketing authorisation holder on the bottle cap, together with an aluminium inner seal that is visible when the bottle is first opened.

The falsified versions, however, are missing the safety seals on the bottle caps and may or may not have an aluminium inner seal.

There are visible differences in the capsules themselves.

The genuine capsules have a standardised wine-red shell containing uniform, fine off-white powder. The falsified products have varying capsule colours, including transparent capsules and black-and-red capsules, with greenish-brown powder inside.

The FDA has advised members of the public to avoid purchasing medicines, herbal remedies and dietary supplements through unverified online platforms and social media accounts.

“The public is advised to desist from purchasing medications, herbal remedies, or dietary supplements from unverified online networks and social media handles,” the Authority said.

The FDA has also directed pharmacies, herbal shops and distributors to check their stocks immediately and report any suspected falsified products.

“All pharmacies, herbal shops and distributors are directed to immediately inspect their stock and report any suspicion of falsified products to the FDA,” it said.

Anyone who has the falsified Dr Alfred Capsules has been instructed to return them to the nearest FDA regional office.

“Anyone in possession of these falsified products must immediately return them to the nearest FDA regional office across the country,” the statement said.

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