Amenfiman SHS grabs first Western region NSMQ ticket with commanding 61-point show

Amenfiman Senior High School has secured the first qualification slot from the Western Regional Qualifiers for the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Championship after delivering a dominant performance in the opening contest.

The Amenfi-based school emerged winners with 61 points, beating St. Mary’s Boys Senior High School, Apowa, which finished with 48 points, Ahantaman Girls’ Senior High School with 44 points, and Huni Valley Senior High School with 21 points.

Amenfiman SHS set the pace from the early stages of the contest, maintaining consistency across the rounds to build a lead over its competitors.

Although Ahantaman Girls’ SHS impressed in the opening round by successfully answering all its questions, including bonus opportunities, Amenfiman gained the advantage by converting bonus chances and maintaining steady momentum.

The second round, known as the Speed Race, further widened the gap as Amenfiman SHS displayed quick thinking and accuracy to extend its lead.

St. Mary’s Boys SHS, Apowa and Ahantaman Girls’ SHS mounted strong challenges, but Amenfiman remained in control through the remaining rounds to secure the victory.

The school capped its performance by excelling in the Goil Riddle Bonanza, correctly solving three out of the four riddles presented.

The win makes Amenfiman SHS the first school from the Western Region to qualify for the 2026 NSMQ Championship, joining other regional qualifiers across the country preparing for the national stage.

The Western Regional Qualifiers will continue as more schools compete for the remaining slots to represent the region in this year’s championship.

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