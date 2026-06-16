PURC, Works and Housing Ministry push major water sector reforms to improve service delivery

Dr. Shafic Suleman, Executive Secretary of PURC.

Consumers may be wondering why the water supply in their homes is not reliable and why can’t clean drinking water always be made available for homes and businesses, at affordable rates?

One of the answers lies in the fact that there are long-standing structural reform problems in the water supply sector. It’s surprising to note that there are limited regulatory frameworks in the water sector, and Ghana does not have a Clean Drinking Water Services Ac,t for all this while as patterns in other countries. However, the government of His Excellency President John Dramani, under the ‘reset agenda’, has started the reform process for the water sector in Ghana.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), in Collaboration with the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources, is committed to working closely to roll out a regulatory and licensing framework for various categories of water service providers under the water Sector Reform, leading to the development of the Clean Drinking Water Services Act for Ghana.

According to Dr Shafic Suleman, Executive Secretary of the PURC, the “by the Reset Agenda” of the government of HE John Dramani Mahama, for Ghana’s water sector calls for urgent passage of comprehensive legislation and updated regulations to address long-standing challenges in service delivery, tariff management, and sector accountability. The initiative comes amid growing demand from consumers, utilities, and development partners for clearer rules that balance affordability with financial sustainability.

Key Pillars of the Government Reset Agenda for the Water Sector:

Dr Shafic explained that the PURC’s proposed framework targets 4 areas, among others: Legal Clarity: Consolidate overlapping laws to define clear roles for PURC, water service providers, local government, and other agencies. Remove regulatory gaps that delay decisions. Service Standards & Accountability: Introduce enforceable service delivery standards, complaint resolution timelines, and penalties for non-compliance to protect consumers. Tariff & Financial Sustainability: Create predictable, evidence-based tariff-setting rules that protect vulnerable households while allowing utilities to maintain infrastructure and expand access. Data & Transparency: Mandate regular publication of performance data, water quality results, and investment plans to build public trust and enable evidence-based policy.

In a response letter addressed to PURC, signed by Hon. Min. Keneth Gilbert Adjei, dated June 5 2026, the Ministry acknowledged the Commission’s proactive stance on regulatory considerations for the proposed reform of the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA). The Ministry commended PURC’s recognition of the evolving role of the Agency from a facilitation body to a utility service provider in rural and small-town communities and welcomed the Commission’s efforts to establish progressive regulatory mechanisms to promote operational and economic efficiency.

Hon. Gilbert indicated that the reform agenda is anchored in the National Water Policy, 2024, which calls for a comprehensive and holistic restructuring of the water sector. As part of this process, several initiatives are being implemented to operationalise the policy’s recommendations, regulations, and licensing.

Hon. Gilbert further explained that plans are underway to establish an independent institution to regulate the water sector and implement a licensing regime for the various categories of water service providers. The proposed regulatory framework is set to establish performance benchmarks for service providers, define governance requirements, and conduct service audits to improve accountability and service delivery.

The Ministry emphasised its commitment to a participatory and consultative approach and expressed its readiness to maintain close collaboration with the PURC and other key stakeholders to advance reforms. The reforms are aimed at enhancing sustainability, efficiency, and service delivery across Ghana’s water sector, Hon Gilbert added.

In Conclusion, Dr Shafic said the PURC will work with all Stakeholders to submit draft legislative proposals to the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources; convene technical working groups with utilities, civil society, regulators, and development partners to refine the framework and launch a nationwide public consultation to gather input from consumers and communities before finalising recommendations. The Commission would engage Parliament, sector ministries, and donor agencies to fast-track the process, targeting passage of a new Clean Drinking Water Regulatory Act.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.