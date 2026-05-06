Charles Amissah died from medical neglect, not trauma — Akosa committee finds

The three-member committee investigating the death of Charles Amissah has concluded that he died from medical neglect rather than the immediate injuries he sustained, raising serious concerns about emergency healthcare response in the country.

Chair of the committee, Agyeman Badu Akosa, said findings from the autopsy show the victim could have survived if timely medical intervention had been provided.

“And the pathology confirms a slow death from medical neglect, and was not from the instant trauma. What it means is that if at any of these facilities, there had been medical intervention, Charles Amissah could have survived,” Prof. Akosa said.

He explained that the cause of death was excessive blood loss resulting from a severe injury to the upper arm.

“Charles Amissah died of exsanguination — excessive loss of blood — due to an upper right arm bone and soft tissue injury, causing damage to the adductor,” he added.

The case has drawn widespread public attention following the circumstances leading to Amissah’s death earlier this year.

The 29-year-old engineer with Promasidor Ghana Limited was reportedly knocked down in a hit-and-run incident near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Overpass in Accra on February 6, 2026.

He was initially attended to by personnel from the National Ambulance Service, but later faced difficulties accessing emergency care.

Reports indicate that he was turned away by multiple health facilities, including the Police Hospital, Ridge Hospital, and the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, reportedly due to a lack of available beds.

He subsequently died while still in transit, sparking national outrage and renewed scrutiny of Ghana’s emergency healthcare system.

The incident prompted the establishment of a three-member committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death, amid concerns about delays in treatment and systemic gaps in emergency response.

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