NPP Russia Vice Chair Ebenezer Wepari declares bid for branch chairmanship

Ebenezer Wepari

The First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Russia Branch, Ebenezer Wepari, has officially declared his intention to contest the branch's chairmanship, pledging to unite members and reposition the chapter for greater influence within the party.

In a statement announcing his candidature, Mr Wepari said his decision was driven by a desire to build on his experience in the branch and provide leadership that would strengthen internal cohesion, accountability and member participation.

He described the Russia Branch as being at a critical stage in its development and said it required experienced and forward-looking leadership capable of addressing existing challenges while creating new opportunities for growth.

"It is with a deep sense of responsibility and a steadfast commitment to our party's future that I formally announce my intention to contest for the position of Chairperson of the NPP Russia Branch," he stated.

Mr Wepari said his tenure as First Vice Chairman had given him valuable insight into the operational and organisational needs of the branch, adding that he was ready to translate that experience into effective leadership.

"Throughout my tenure as 1st Vice Chairperson, I have had the privilege of working alongside many of you to navigate the complexities of our branch. This experience has not only deepened my understanding of our unique challenges but has also reinforced my resolve to transform those obstacles into tangible opportunities for growth," he said.

He indicated that his leadership would be anchored on the principles of integrity, inclusiveness and proactive engagement, while ensuring greater transparency and accountability in the management of branch affairs.

According to Mr Wepari, his campaign would focus on fostering unity among members and enhancing the branch's contribution to the NPP both within the Ghanaian diaspora in Russia and in support of the party's activities back home.

"We require leadership that is not only experienced but also capable of fostering unity and driving the branch toward a new era of influence. My platform is built upon a foundation of accountability and a track record of delivering results; I am prepared to lead with the transparency and resilience our members deserve," he stated.

The chairmanship aspirant also appealed to delegates and members to engage constructively throughout the campaign period, saying the election should be an opportunity to exchange ideas on the future of the branch.

Adopting the campaign slogan, "Reform the Roots to Reclaim the Rise," Mr Wepari called on members to support his bid, expressing confidence that collective effort would help build a stronger and more vibrant NPP Russia Branch.

He further pledged to engage delegates across the branch in the coming weeks to outline his vision ahead of the internal elections.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.