Pan-African Parliament challenges gov’ts over broken health funding pledge

The Pan-African Parliament has challenged African governments to honour their long-standing commitment to increase domestic financing for health, warning that weak funding continues to expose the continent to public health threats.

The call was contained in a resolution adopted by the Parliament on Tuesday, following concerns over persistent vulnerabilities in Africa’s health systems.

Chairman of the Pan-African Parliament’s Committee on Health, Labour and Social Affairs, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, said governments must take urgent steps to strengthen health financing and preparedness.

The Parliament reaffirmed the Abuja Declaration of 2001, which requires African countries to allocate at least 15% of their annual national budgets to the health sector.

It called on member states of the African Union to implement the commitment and establish statutory contingency funds to respond to emergencies.

The resolution noted that Africa has faced repeated health crises, including HIV, Ebola, COVID-19, mpox, Marburg and recurring cholera outbreaks.

According to the Parliament, these crises have exposed weaknesses in health systems, including limited emergency financing, slow procurement processes and inadequate coordination.

The lawmakers also urged governments to strengthen legal frameworks that support public health emergency response.

They called on AU member states to domesticate Africa CDC continental frameworks into national laws, particularly those covering biosafety and biosecurity, public health institutions, emergency preparedness, data governance, local manufacturing of health products and cross-border health cooperation.

The Parliament also recognised the role of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) in supporting countries to prevent and control diseases across the continent.

It encouraged closer cooperation between the Pan-African Parliament and the Africa CDC through a formal framework to improve pandemic preparedness and intervention.

The resolution further urged countries to accelerate the ratification and implementation of the Treaty establishing the African Medicines Agency and the AU Model Law on Medical Products Regulation.

The Parliament said strengthening health systems requires more than policies, stressing the importance of legislation to give governments the authority to respond effectively to health threats.

It noted that legal preparedness has become a key part of health security, alongside epidemiological, laboratory and clinical readiness.

The lawmakers said stronger investment, better laws and improved coordination are necessary to protect African populations against current and future public health emergencies.

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